Capital One Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for W&T Offshore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

WTI opened at $2.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $351.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.82 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 584.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 450.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.