Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) Receives GBX 78.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 78.71 ($1.03).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Get Capita plc (CPI.L) alerts:

Shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) stock traded up GBX 1.46 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 38.21 ($0.50). 6,433,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,146,373. Capita plc has a 1-year low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 155.50 ($2.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £637.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 34.94.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Capita plc (CPI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita plc (CPI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.