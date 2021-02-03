Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,032.05% and a negative return on equity of 100.54%.

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.66. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 94.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

