Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CNNE opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. Cannae has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cannae will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 2,999.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cannae by 13,484.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,311,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,329 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Cannae by 41.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,883,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,172,000 after purchasing an additional 549,420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after buying an additional 190,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,980,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

