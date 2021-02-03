Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.63

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$25.63 and last traded at C$25.35, with a volume of 254454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.61.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91. The firm has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

