Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives $36.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDUAF shares. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Utilities from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Utilities from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

OTCMKTS CDUAF traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $25.55. 13,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,619. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.