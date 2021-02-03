Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CU has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.75.

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) stock opened at C$32.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.41. The company has a market cap of C$8.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.89. Canadian Utilities Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$25.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

