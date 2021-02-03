Canadian Tire Co., Limited to Post FY2020 Earnings of $11.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q4 2020 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.43 EPS.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.99 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.84 billion.

Shares of TSE CTC opened at C$202.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$206.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$209.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$140.00 and a 1-year high of C$239.99. The company has a market cap of C$12.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

