Canada Goose (GOOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Canada Goose to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOOS opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. Canada Goose has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $39.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOS shares. Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. HSBC cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

