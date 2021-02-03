Canaccord Genuity Increases ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $131.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $87.00 to $131.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.71.

Shares of SWAV opened at $120.94 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.01.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $188,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 132,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $12,551,132.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,853,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,938 shares of company stock worth $40,062,502. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,282,000 after purchasing an additional 624,040 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 215.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,077,000 after buying an additional 478,343 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $14,755,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 105.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 312,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,660,000 after buying an additional 159,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,823,000 after buying an additional 130,259 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

