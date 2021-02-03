Canaccord Genuity Increases CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$24.00

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:CIX traded up C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.17. The company had a trading volume of 411,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,095. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.34. CI Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$10.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.81.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$509.35 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.567204 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) news, Director William Thomas Holland bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.25 per share, with a total value of C$2,437,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 456,920 shares in the company, valued at C$7,424,950. Also, Senior Officer Douglas J.R. Jamieson sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.23, for a total transaction of C$29,306.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,156,461.89. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,075 and have sold 5,134 shares valued at $82,770.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

