Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Up 7%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s share price rose 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 4,944,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 11,595,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.
The firm has a market capitalization of $907.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter.
Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
Further Reading: Convertible Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.