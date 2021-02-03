Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Up 7%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s share price rose 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 4,944,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 11,595,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $907.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 3rd quarter worth $1,122,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

