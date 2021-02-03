Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Canaan by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Canaan alerts:

CAN opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $806.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 4.05. Canaan has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.