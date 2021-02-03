Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,928,000 after acquiring an additional 919,799 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,701,000 after acquiring an additional 863,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,508,000 after acquiring an additional 732,451 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after buying an additional 282,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 520.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 290,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 243,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of CPB stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.80. 9,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,232. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

