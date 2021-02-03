Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.46. 4,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 100.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

