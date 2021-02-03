Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.45.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $1,503,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 245,321 shares in the company, valued at $75,485,271.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total transaction of $439,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,142,827.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,247 shares of company stock worth $41,686,188. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $8.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,599. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.40, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

