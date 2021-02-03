Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,587 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 3.3% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 30,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total value of $5,959,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at $92,556,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $11.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $465.84. 114,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,047. The firm has a market cap of $189.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $476.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

