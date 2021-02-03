Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,353 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 2,318.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 36.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $468,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,298 shares of company stock worth $39,982. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 28,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.