Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.60.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,318. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

