Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,269 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 2.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $22,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $4.67 on Wednesday, reaching $128.87. 126,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,448. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.61 and a 200-day moving average of $106.95. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $131.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,788 shares of company stock worth $21,870,292 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

