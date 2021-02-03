Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 165 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.8% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 233.4% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 27,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 258.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 42.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.03. The company had a trading volume of 82,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,296. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

