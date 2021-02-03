Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,115 Shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BioTelemetry by 34.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEAT. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sidoti cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

BEAT traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.82. 31,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,728. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 152.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.61. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

