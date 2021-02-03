California Water Service Group (CWT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on February 19th

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

California Water Service Group has increased its dividend payment by 18.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. California Water Service Group has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.83. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $115,144. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWT. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

