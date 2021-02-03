CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce sales of $83.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.71 million. CalAmp reported sales of $87.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $335.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.32 million to $336.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $333.60 million, with estimates ranging from $328.59 million to $336.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $372.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CalAmp by 337.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

