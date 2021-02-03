Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 3,723 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Chewy by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 703,140 shares of company stock valued at $65,450,471 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group cut Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.39.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $101.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.05. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $115.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of -236.65 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.