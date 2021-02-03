Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,794 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 156.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,378 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 31.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 21.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZYXI. TheStreet lowered Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Zynex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $677.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

