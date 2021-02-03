Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 498.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $94.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.50 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $43,942.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,858,234. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 6,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $272,763.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,985,221.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,142 shares of company stock worth $1,303,236 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

