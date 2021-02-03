Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DermTech by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 131,849 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at $4,703,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $934,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DermTech alerts:

Shares of DMTK opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $857.48 million, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $62,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,849.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK).

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.