CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group cut CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale raised CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CaixaBank has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 134,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,077. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

