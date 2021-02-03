CAE (NYSE:CAE) Trading 5.3% Higher

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.51. Approximately 303,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 403,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.89.

The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $528.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in CAE by 17.0% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,647,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,779,000 after buying an additional 2,416,786 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 71.3% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,519,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,905,000 after buying an additional 1,880,295 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 83.7% during the third quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,621,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,705,000 after buying an additional 738,730 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CAE by 24.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,127,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,915,000 after buying an additional 610,258 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CAE by 21.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,042,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,490,000 after buying an additional 543,615 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

