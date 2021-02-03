Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) (LON:CAD) Shares Gap Up to $3.35

Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) (LON:CAD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.50. Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 58,882 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.69. The firm has a market cap of £7.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29.

In related news, insider Fady Khallouf acquired 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,850 ($3,723.54).

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading segments. The company held working interests in two license areas, such as Monastyretska and Bitlyanska located in the Carpathian basin.

