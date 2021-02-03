Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,165,206.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,782 shares of company stock worth $18,542,799 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $135.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

