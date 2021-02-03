CACHE Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.44 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $164,428.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold token can now be purchased for about $59.18 or 0.00161880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a token. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,185 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CACHE Gold Token Trading

CACHE Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

