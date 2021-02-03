Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 243,340 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,372,000. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 48.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,778,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,340 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $16,865,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 106.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,462,000 after acquiring an additional 962,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 89.8% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,926,457 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after acquiring an additional 911,489 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

COG opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

