Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.87. Cabot also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.90-$1.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

CBT opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14. Cabot has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

