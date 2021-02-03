BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving Sells 300 Shares

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $16,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,503 shares in the company, valued at $676,537.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 517.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,644 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

