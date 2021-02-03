Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.95

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BZZUF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.