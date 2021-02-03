Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BURBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 22,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,562. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.