Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.31. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

