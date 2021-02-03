Bunge (BG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge (NYSE:BG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Bunge to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $73.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

