Bumble Inc. Prices IPO at $28.00-$30.00 Per Share (BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) plans to raise $1 billion in an IPO on Thursday, February 11th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 34,500,000 shares at a price of $28.00-$30.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Bumble Inc. generated $502.9 million in revenue and had a net loss of $99.5 million. The company has a market-cap of $5.5 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets and Evercore ISI served as the underwriters for the IPO and Blackstone Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, Cowen, Raymond James, Stifel, BTIG, Nomura, SMBC Nikko, AmeriVet Securities, C.L. King & Associates, Drexel Hamilton, Loop Capital Markets, R. Seelaus & Co., Ramirez & Co., Siebert Williams Shank and Telsey Advisory Group were co-managers.

Bumble Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Note: Bumble is a popular online and mobile dating app that turns antiquated gender norms on their heads by letting women make the first move. Over 40 million users go to Bumble and its sibling dating app, Badoo, each month to discover new people and connect with each other. From the prospectus: Bumble was founded because we noticed two different, yet related issues in our society: antiquated gender norms, and a lack of kindness and accountability on the internet. We observed that women were often treated unequally in society, especially in romantic relationships. At the same time, social networks created possibilities for connections, but they were focused on connections with people you already know and lacked guardrails to encourage better behavior online. We created Bumble to change this. The Bumble brand was built with women at the center—where women make the first move. We are rewriting the script on gender norms by building a platform that is designed to be safe and empowering for women, and, in turn, provides a better environment for everyone. We are leveraging innovative technology solutions to create a more inclusive, safe and accountable way to connect online for all users regardless of gender. Our platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships on their own terms. Today, Bumble operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo, where over 40 million users come on a monthly basis to discover new people and connect with each other in a safe, secure and empowering environment. (Note: Badoo, known for its mantra, “Date Honestly,” is popular in Europe and Latin America.) Bumble and Badoo are two of the highest-grossing online dating mobile applications globally, as of August 2020, according to Sensor Tower, with Bumble and Badoo ranking among the top five grossing iOS lifestyle apps in 30 and 89 countries, respectively. “.

Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 and has employees. The company is located at 1105 West 41st Street Austin, Texas 78756 and can be reached via phone at (512) 696-1409.

