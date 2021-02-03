BTIG Research Increases Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $590.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $540.00 to $590.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO opened at $518.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $487.98 and a 200-day moving average of $455.51. The company has a market cap of $205.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.