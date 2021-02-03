Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

BC opened at $86.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $94.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Brunswick by 73.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 37.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

