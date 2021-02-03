Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.
BC opened at $86.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $94.32.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Brunswick by 73.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 37.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.
