Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKR. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Get Bruker alerts:

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526 over the last 90 days. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Bruker during the third quarter worth $8,228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 604,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after buying an additional 26,757 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 171,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKR opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. Bruker has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.