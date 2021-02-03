Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.48-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $267-283 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.73 million.Brooks Automation also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-0.57 EPS.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.98. 23,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,358. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $86.05.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRKS shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.78.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $451,833.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,842.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

