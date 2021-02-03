Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Price Up 5.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $80.47 and last traded at $79.84. Approximately 541,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,427,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.76.

The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upgraded Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

In related news, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $451,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,842.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

