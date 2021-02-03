Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

NASDAQ BRKS traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $86.05.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $451,833.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,842.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $973,496.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRKS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

