Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,020,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $69,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation stock opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.09 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $451,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.