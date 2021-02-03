Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3325 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Property Partners has increased its dividend payment by 12.7% over the last three years.

Shares of BPY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,320,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,511. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

