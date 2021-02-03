Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,613 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $622,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Resilient Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.56. The company had a trading volume of 54,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,040. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,079.33 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

